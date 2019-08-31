Hugh McFadden's late winner in Termon gives Killybegs promotion to Division One

As expected Killybegs got the victory they needed to gain promotion back to Division One.

Inspired by Hugh McFadden at midfield, Killybegs just edged past Termon on a score of 0-9 to 0-8.

The sides were level at 0-5 each at half-time and while Termon took the lead again early in the second half, points from Christopher Murrin and Hugh McFadden pushed them 0-8 to 0-6 ahead. Termon pulled it back to level but Hugh McFadden stepped up to hit the winner from distance.

In Ballyshannon Aodh Ruadh had an easy win over a makeshift Ardara as it finished 2-11 to 0-8. Aodh Ruadh led 1-7 to 0-2 at the break, the goal coming from the penalty spot by Philip Patton. Shane McGrath added the second goal in the second half.

In Pairc na nGael there was nothing between Naomh Columba and St Nauls as it ended in a one point win for St Nauls, Stephen Griffin getting two late points to secure the win.

However, the wins for Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls left them a point behind Killybegs. But for Hugh McFadden's great winner, it would have been Aodh Ruadh who would have taken the promotion.