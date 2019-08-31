Goals prove decisive as Setanta clinch Senior Hurling title

Setanta have been crowned Donegal senior hurling champions following Saturday afternoon’s nine point final win over St Eunans in O’Donnell Park.



Setanta . . . 3-13

St Eunans . . . 0-13

Once again goals proved decisive with Setanta netting three, one in the first half and two early in the second half in a game that will not go down as a classic final.

Mark Devine scored two of the goals and Declan Coulter, who was rated very doubtful before the game with a long term knee injury, scored the other.

The goals were timely too. Devine struck the first in injury time in the first half to send Setanta in four points up at half-time.

The corner forward showed great alertness to first time to the net when Cian Hennessy, the St Eunans keeper, failed hold a long range strike from Bernard Lafferty.

Setanta led 1-10 to 0-9 at half-time having trailed St Eunans by two at one stage in the middle of the opening half.

And that was after St Eunans had given as good as they got for much of the opening half with Sean McVeigh and Conor O’Donnell in good form for the locals.

The early exchanges were pretty even and the sides were level twice in the opening 12 minutes as they tested each other out.

Setanta players, mentors and supporters after Saturday's win over St Eunans

Conor O’Donnell and Danny Cullen and Mark Devine and Sean McVeigh and Kevin Campbell traded early points.

And with Sean McVeigh and Conor O’Donnell asking questions of the Setanta rearguard, St Eunans had opened up a two point lead as they led 0-6 to 0-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Setanta, powered by Danny Cullen and the roving Declan Coulter, seemed to shake off their early lethargy in the second quarter and with the clock ticking on the half they had hit the front to lead 0-10 to 0-9 before Devine struck for the first goal.

Conor O’Donnell had reduced the margin to three points within seconds of the restart. But when Coulter got a flick to a Kevin Campbell cross shortly after, Setanta were six up and looking good.

To their credit a young and inexperienced St Eunans battled to get back into the tie. Conor O’Grady and James Hartnett made it a four point game.

But the black and ambers were reeling again at the end of the third quarter when Devine batted a Davin Flynn cross to the net after good approach play from Coulter.

And although St Eunans pressed until the finish all they had to show for the final quarter hour was a James Hartnett point as Kevin Campbell, with two frees, and Davin Flynn from play brought the curtain down on the scoring.

Setanta may have made hard work of it for most of the first half but they were deserving winners and their ability to conjure up goals was the big difference.



SETANTA: Ciaran Bellew; Mark Callaghan, Simon McMenamin, Denim Rowan; Steven McBride, Martin Bonner, Niall Cleary; Richie Kee, Michael Donoghue; Bernard Lafferty (0-1), Danny Cullen (0-1), Gerard Gilmore (0-1); Mark Devine (2-1), Declan Coulter (1-1), Kevin Campbell (0-6, 6f).

Subs: Davin Flynn (0-2) for S McMenamin 15 , Justin McBride for R Kee 53; Gary McGettigan for G Gilmore 60; Shaun Anderson for N Cleary 63.



ST EUNANS: Cian Hennessy; Brian McIntyre, Jack Matthews, Conor Parke; Ryan Hilferty (0-1), Steven Doherty, Conor O’Grady (0-3, 3f); Colm Flood, Cormac Finn; Sean Halvey, Sean McVeigh (0-1), Conor O’Donnell (0-3); James Hartnett (0-2), Eugene Organ (0-1), Kevin Kealy (0-2). Subs; Conor Kelly for S Halvey 48; Thomas Harnett for E Organ 55; P J McBrearty for C Finn and Niall O’Donnell for J Hartnett, both 58; Ciaran Randles for K Kealy 63;

REFEREE: Hugo Wallace (Burt)