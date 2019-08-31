Donegal Masters into All-Ireland final after exciting semi-final win over Roscommon

A late burst of points for Donegal from Kerry Ryan and Benny Cassidy ensured that Donegal will contest the All-Ireland Masters final.

Donegal 1-11

Roscommon 1-10

Donegal were the better team but they failed to drive home their advantage at various periods.

But overall this was a very competitive contest with Roscommon giving Donegal all they wanted at various stages.

Donegal can thank big John Haran for a masterful display at midfield and he had some great support from Peter McHugh, Kerry Ryan, John McFadden, Brian McLaughlin, Sean McDaid and keeper Gerry McGill, who has been a great addition to the squad this year.

Johnny McCafferty was a late arrival in Collooney because of his involvement with underage in Termon but he made a difference in the second half.

Donegal were very slow to start and by the end of the first quarter they were four points down with the Roscommon forwards, who had former senior Gary Cox among their number, were hitting points for fun.

But once Haran and Kerry Ryan began to dominate the airways, Donegal took a grip. They were playing against a strong breeze but completely dominated the second quarter. Points flowed from Michael 'Sticky' Ward (free), Peter Devlin, Seimi Friel (free) and Ward again after a poor kick-out. Kerry Ryan won another kick-out and was on the end of the move to push Donegal ahead.

On 21 John Haran won a mark and set Peter McHugh on his way to hit Donegal's sixth point.

It got better a minute later when John Haran threaded a great ball through for Peter Devlin to run on to and fire to the Roscommon net.

However, a lot of the good work was undone a minute later when a free from the wing was fisted to the Donegal net by Donal Carroll.

Seimi Friel saw a free saved above the crossbar and Roscommon came forward for Cox to fire over a free and leave just a point in it at the break: Donegal 1-6, Roscommon 1-5.

With Johnny McCafferty on the field for the second half and the wind in their sails it looked good for Donegal, but they would not score until the 46th minute. By that time Roscommon had edged ahead, but Brian McLaughlin levelled from a free.

Roscommon edged ahead again and with Donegal doing a lot of short passing back in their own half, they were finding it difficult to make any headway. But then John McFadden came forward to level matters at 1-8 each with ten minutes left.

Benny Cassidy edged Donegal ahead but Cox levelled from a free.

With a minute of normal time left Kerry Ryan edged Donegal back in front. Gary Cox was shown a black card after a trip and Benny Cassidy put two between them with two minutes of added time played.

There was a nervy finish as Roscommon came again and a high ball into the square was allowed to hop and Gerry McGill helped it just over the bar.

From the kick-out Roscommon came again but Packie McGrath fielded well and the final whistle sounded.

Donegal scorers: Peter Devlin 1-2; Kerry Ryan, Michael Ward (1f), Benny Cassidy 0-2 each; Peter McHugh, John McFadden, Brian McLaughlin (f) 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Gerry McGill; Charlie Doherty, Donal Martin, Patrick McGrath; Liam McGroarty, Sean McDaid, John McFadden; Charlie Bonner, John Haran; Peter McHugh, Brian McLaughlin, Kerry Ryan; Seimi Friel, Peter Devlin, Michael Ward.

Subs: Benny Cassidy, Mark Cannon, Dermot Slevin, Charlie Gallagher, Sean Boyce, Seamus Ferry, PJ Gallagher, Maurice McBride, Paul Gallagher, Michael Canning, Gary Gillen, Adrian Doherty, Michael McLaughlin, Barry Dowds, Dermot McColgan, Johnny McCafferty

ROSCOMMON: Jonathan Conroy; Joe Towey, Conor Beirne, Damien Caslin; Paul Gilleran, Ray Rogers, Paul Noone; Darragh Shine, Tommie Keane; Kenny Bosquette, Emmet Collins, Gary Cox; Terence Kelly, Alan Brehon, Darragh O’Gara.

Interchange players: Stephen Tormey, Mark Gavin, Mervyn Kelly, Tommie Garvey, Keith Halley, Adrian Freyne, David Scahill, Donal Carroll, Liam Óg Naughtom, Ollie Flanagan.