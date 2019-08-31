Landslide closes road in Gaoth Dobhair as county feels the effects of heavy rainfall

Parts of west Donegal appear to have been worst hit by the heavy rainfall that gripped Donegal throughout Friday and again overnight.

A road a Mín na Loch, Gaoth Dobhair will remain closed until Monday at the earliest following a landslide.

Close by, the road at Cois Claidigh, An Bun Beag has been flooded and on Saturday morning, was impassable by car.

Video footage and images from the flooding have been posted on social media by local councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easpuig.

He said local residents whose property may have been damaged by the overnight floods should be offered grant-aid.

Meanwhile several other parts of Donegal have also been hit by heavy flooding and Gardaí are urging motorists to take care on the roads today.

Young children having fun in the rain at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Friday evening

Among the areas worst hit are the Twin Towns and in and around the Termon area.

Diversions are in place around Finn Park and Navenny Street in Ballybofey. Friday night’s Premier Division meeting of Finn Harps and St. Patrick’s Athletic was one of a number of sporting fixtures postponed because of the bad weather.

The road close to the Log Cabin near Creeslough is one of a number of routes badly hit by flooding. In Letterkenny, the Ballyraine road, close to Georgie Sweeney’s filling station also saw heaving flooding.