Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, August 31

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dan Gallagher, Illistrin, Letterkenny

- John Daly, Strabane and formerly Manorcunningham

- Theo Crossan, Buncrana

- Cathal McDaid, Bridgend

- Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, Letterkenny

- George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan

- Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dan Gallagher Illistrin, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at the home of his brother John and Carmel Gallagher, Illistrin from 6pm this evening, Saturday.

Requiem Mass on Monday, September 2 at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

John Daly, Bridge Street, Strabane and formerly The Cottages, Ray, Manorcunningham

The death took place on Friday at University Hospital Galway of John Daly, Bridge Street, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Ray, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Galway c/o any family member.

Theo Crossan, Cahir O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana

The death has occurred of Theo Crossan, Cahir O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his main residence from 10am this morning, Saturday August 31.

Funeral from there on Monday, September 2 at 9.20am going to St Mary’s Oratory, for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Bumbulance c/o any family member.



Cathal McDaid, Grove Road, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal McDaid, Grove Road, Bridgend.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home took place on Friday evening at 5pm going to his home.

Funeral on Sunday leaving his home at 10.30am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, No. 7 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly No. 43 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, No. 7 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly No. 43 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Massmount, Fanad.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Flowers welcome. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at his late residence of George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral service in St. Paul’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm on Saturday, August 31 followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

House private please.

Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, August 31 in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in Drumkeen Cemetery.

