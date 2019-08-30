Double celebrations at popular Donegal hotel

The end of summer was certainly brightened upon Thursday evening last in Lough Eske Castle when not even the onset of the Autumn weather could dampen the spirits of the large crowd gathered.

The occasion was the opening of the new traditionally styled bar which has been christened Fr. Browne’s. Lest anyone think that this is a pub for highly religious people or fans of Mrs. Browne they would be greatly mistaken.

The bar, located in the intimate basement of the castle is very much in the traditional style - dark wooden panels, cosy snugs, an open hearth fire stacked high with logs and the walls hosting a great exhibition of Fr. Browne’s photography.

Pictured at the opening of Fr. Browne's, Rosie O'Gara and Fionnuala McBride, AIB, Donegal PICTURE: MATT BRITTON

The photographs take us back in time featuring scenes from the Titanic era in Belfast and also many other captures in Donegal.

Travelling back from Mount Juliet in Kilkenny Ernan and Mary McGettigan along with Marie McCalliog with their awards from the National Foodie Town got a huge reception from everybody present.

Likewise, Mayor Pauric Kennedy who was along with his partner Erika had just returned from Tralee where his daughter Chloe won the hearts and minds of many and has become the darling of the media.