Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, August 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Theo Crossan, Buncrana

- Cathal McDaid, Bridgend

- Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, Letterkenny

- George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan

- Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

Theo Crossan, Cahir O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana

The death has occurred of Theo Crossan, Cahir O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his main residence from 10am tomorrow morning, Saturday August 31.

Funeral from there on Monday, September 2 at 9.20am going to St Mary’s Oratory, for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Bumbulance c/o any family member.

Cathal McDaid, Grove Road, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal McDaid, Grove Road, Bridgend.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home took place on Friday evening at 5pm going to his home.

Funeral on Sunday leaving his home at 10.30am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, No. 7 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly No. 43 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, No. 7 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly No. 43 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Massmount, Fanad.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time please from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Flowers welcome. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at his late residence of George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral service in St. Paul’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm on Saturday, August 31 followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

House private please.

Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, August 31 in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in Drumkeen Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification