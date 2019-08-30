Police appeal for information on whereabouts of Strabane man

There are concerns for the welfare of a missing Starbane man who was last seen three days ago.

Shane Kelly left his home on Tuesday August 27, last and has not returned.

Shane Kelly is described as 5 foot 7 in height, tall and clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and dark clothing.

Police say that he has not been in contact with friends or family who indicate that this is unusual given the period of time.

He left home on foot without his mobile phone.

He is known to go spend time in the Omagh and Foyle areas.

Please contact the PSNI in the Omagh or Strabane district with any relevant information. You can do so via their website.