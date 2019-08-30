LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Heavy rainfall forces cancellation of Finn Harps v St Pat's game
Match to be played next Friday, September 6
The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between Finn Harps and St. Patrick's Athletic has been postponed.
The fixture was due to be played tonight (Friday) with kick-off at 8pm, but has now been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The fixture will now take place on Friday, September 6, with kick-off at 8pm at Finn Park.
