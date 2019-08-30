Alcatraz swimmer is taking great strides for charity will pass through Donegal

Alcatraz swimmer, Liz Lambert, is poised to walk 650kilometres, around one million steps, from Malin Head to Mizen Head, to raise money for global school feeding charity, Mary's Meals, to provide meals in Habitat Primary School in Mzuzu, Malawai.

Liz is used to lengthy trips.

In 2018, she swam the distance from Alcatraz Island to the San Francisco shoreline to raise funds for the school in Malawi.

She's hoping to complete the walk in around 17 days, beginning August 30 to September 15, walking at least 10 hours a day through the Irish countryside.

Preparation

To prepare, she's spent weekends walking around 30 to 50 kilometres to gain stamina.

She said: “It's not going to be a leisurely stroll. The epic trek from Malin to Mizen will take almost one million steps.

“ However, my challenges are minor compared to the kids at Habitat Primary,” she said.

Mary’s Meals provides life change meals to impoverished children in some of the poorest communities in the world.

It announced in August that it is now feeding an amazing 1,504,471 children every day in 2,358 schools in 18 countries around the globe.

Thanks to the help of volunteers and the generosity of people, across the world, the number of hungry children receiving Mary’s Meals daily at school has risen by more than 5%, an additional 79,458 children, since January, 2019.

There is huge support for the charity in Donegal.

Fr kelly

Volunteers across the county collect uniforms, clothes, shoes, cleaning products and much more to help those in need.

Donegal priest, Father Eamonn Kelly is a huge supporter of the organisation and has inspired many people in the county to help those less fortunate than themselves.

Fr Kelly has been involved with the organisation for many years.

The promise of a nutritious meal encourages children – who may otherwise be forced to work, beg or scavenge for food – to come to school and gain an education that can provide an escape route from poverty.

The scale of expansion is inspiring. Mary’s Meals began by feeding just 200 children in Malawi in 2002.

Today, the figure for that country alone has reached 1,028,817.

Even more remarkable is the fact that the average cost to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year is just €15.60.

Towns

Liz will walk through the following towns: Malin Head, Donegal, Quigley’s Point, Derry, Strabane, Omagh, Enniskillen, Ballinamore, Mohill, Longford, Athlone, Birr, Nenagh, Limerick, Charleville, Millstreet, Ballingeary, Bantry and Mizen Head.

You can donate to Liz's appeal by going to the Mary's Meal website and following the instructions there.

The website will also furnish you with the history of the orgnisation and you can also donate on the site.