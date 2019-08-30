NEWS
A record number of Leaving Cert students appeal their results
Appeals sought across a range of many subjects
There has been a record increase in the number of students appealing the results of the Leaving Certificate exams this year.
According to the State Examinations Commission (SEC), more than 9,000 candidates have made applications to appeal more than 17,000 grades.
This is a 74% increase on the number of students appealing compared to last year, and an 87% increase on the actual number of grades appealed.
