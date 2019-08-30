WEATHER LATEST: Rain, rain and more rain today for Donegal

The heavy overnight rain experienced across Donegal is likely to continue today with persistent rain forecast for most parts of the county - and around the country.

A Status Yellow weather warning remains in place until 6am on Saturday morning and there is a risk of localised flooding.

Motorists are urged to take care on the roads. Tonight's SSE Airtiricity Premier Division meeting of Finn Harps and St. Patrick's Athletic goes ahead, but it promises to be a wet night for those planning to attend.

Highest temperatures today will be 17 or 18 degrees. It will be rather windy still with ongoing fresh to strong southwest winds. The winds will ease somewhat during the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Tonight there will be further heavy rain with spot flooding. Towards morning it will become drier. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will turn westerly later.

TOMORROW

Saturday will be a brighter day with sunshine and showers. Cooler with highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh westerly breezes.