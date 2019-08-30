Venerable Andrew Forster has been elected as new Bishop of Derry and Raphoe

The Venerable Andrew Forster has been elected as new Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe. He succeeds the Rt Revd Ken Good who retired at the end of May this year.

His appointment was announced on Thursday at the Episcopal Electoral College for the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe meeting in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh.

The new bishop was born 1967 and ordained in 1992. He is married to Heather with three children, and holds a BA (Honours) degree in modern history from Queen’s University Belfast.

Archdeacon Forster has been Rector of Drumglass (Dungannon), in the Diocese of Armagh, since 2007, and Archdeacon of Ardboe since 2015. He was previously Rector of Drumcliffe and Archdeacon of Elphin and Ardagh, in the Diocese of Kilmore, Elphin and Ardagh (2002-2007), Church of Ireland Chaplain and Dean of Residence at Queen’s University Belfast (1995-2002), and Curate in Willowfield Parish Church, Belfast, in the Diocese of Down and Dromore (1992-1995).

Welcoming the news the Most Revd Dr Richard Clarke, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said they wished Andrew Forster every blessing on his election.

"I have known Andrew since he was eight years old. He has been a great colleague as an archdeacon in Armagh diocese and I know that he will bring great gifts to his new responsibilities.’

Former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Revd Good also offered his warmest congratulations to Ven. Andrew Forster on his election as his successor and wished him every blessing as the next Bishop of Derry and Raphoe.

"I have known Andrew for many years – both from our work together on the South American Mission Society (SAMS) and on various Church of Ireland committees – and I know that the diocese is getting an outstanding new leader.

"I hope that Andrew will enjoy many years as bishop and that he will find his time in Derry and Raphoe as happy and as fulfilling as I did. I am confident, too, that he will enjoy the wholehearted support of the clergy and laity of the diocese.

"I assure Andrew that he and Heather are in my prayers as he steps out in this new phase of his ministry and they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives together."

The bishop-elect said he was looking forward to beginning a new chapter in ministry and getting to know the diocese.

"I am very humbled by the fact that the Church has put its trust in me to take that role."

Following approval by the House of Bishops, the bishop-elect will be consecrated as a bishop on a date to be determined.