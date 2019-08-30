Turas Cholmcille has topped the Donegal Democrat hidden heritage poll

Turas Cholmcille, a heritage site in Gleann Cholm Cille has topped a poll that was by the Donegal Democrat during Donegal Heritage Week.

The pilgrim path with 15 stations narrowly polled ahead of Gola Island which came in second place.

St. John’s Point, which is home to an early nineteenth-century lighthouse, ÉIRE sign, WWII Look-Out Post polled in third place.

The poll was made up of a list of lesser-known sites that are accessible to the public and have heritage qualities or designations and two sites from each district were chosen.

Below are short descriptions of the sites which are all well worth a visit.

Donegal

Turas Cholmcille, Gleann Cholm Cille, a pilgrim path with 15 stations that are also archaeological monuments. The practice of undertaking Turas Cholmcille was one of the first cultural practices added to the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage in July, 2019.

St. John’s Point, this wind-strewn landscape is home to an early nineteenth-century lighthouse, ÉIRE sign, WWII Look-Out Post.

Glenties

Gola Island, home to many fine examples of vernacular architecture built of pink granite and is only one of the havens of the corncrake

Sheskinmore Nature Reserve near Rosbeg, a wildlife haven amid scenic sand-dune system managed by the National Parks & Wildlife Service.

Inishowen

Wee House at Malin near Malin Head, an archaeological complex that includes a monastic site, church ruins and cave located near a secluded pebble beach. The site has just been selected to participate in the Heritage Council’s 'Adopt a Monument' scheme.

St Mura's Historic Graveyard, Fahan, the medieval St Mura's Cross is located in this historic graveyard as is the grave of nursing pioneer Agnes Jones.

Letterkenny

Teach John Mhicí Bán, Carrigart, a traditional two-storey, slate-roofed farmhouse and outbuildings that house a collection of hand tools and agricultural machinery.

Gartan - the birthplace of St. Colmcille and an archaeological site that includes a holy well, ruins of chapel, monastic ruins and historic graveyard. This site will be focus for commemoration of the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille in 2021.

Stranorlar MD

Monreagh Heritage Centre, presents a history and heritage of the Ulster-Scots tradition in the county, traditional skills demonstrations, family history research and an exhibition.

Beltany Stone Circle near Raphoe, the enigmatic National Monument in the guardianship of the Office of Public Works, panoramic views of the surrounding agrarian landscape.