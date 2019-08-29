Dr Susan Crawford and her son Tomás are walking 2,500km along the WAW to raise Autism Awareness

Doctor Susan Crawford and her son Tomás, who are walking and running a distance of 2,500km along the Wild Atlantic Way in a bid to raise Autism Awareness, will continue their journey from Paddy Óg's in Crolly tomorrow, Friday.

Susan and Tomás began their journey in Kinsale on March 23 and they hope to complete their efforts by mid-September.

Tomorrow they will travel through Crolly, Dore, Bunbeg, Derrybeg, Glassagh, Cnoc Fola, Magheroarty, Gortahork and onwards towards Falcarragh.

People are more than welcome to join both Susan and Tomás on their journey - so please join in if you see them or offer them a sign of support.

People are also urged to give Susan and Tomás a lift back to where their car is parked at the end of their journey tomorrow.

Please support them in their very worthy cause.