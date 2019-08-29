Father Thomas Keogan retires from priesthood after 54 years

Fr Thomas Keogan, who retires following 54 years in the priesthood, on August 31, said his overwhelming feeling on the eve of his retirement was that of both gratitude and thanks for his many blessings.

Fr Keogan will be especially missed in the picturesque village of Kinlough where he served as Parish Priest for 23 years.

A farewell function was organised by the parish committee in the Kinlough Community Centre last weekend for the well-respected priest, who was diligent and focused in all he undertook to do.

He brought many projects to fruition under his stewardship which greatly benefited the communities in which he served.

Studies

It was on an autumnal morning in September when Thomas Keogan entered the priesthood in St Patrick's College, Maynooth, in 1958 to study for the priesthood.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in 1961. On completion of his studies, he was ordained a priest on June 2o, 1965 with four others for the Diocese of Kilmore. They were ordained in the Cathedral of St. Patrick and Felim in Cavan by Bishop Austin Quinn.

The year after ordination he studied for a Higher Diploma in Education in U.C. D., in Dublin.



Teaching career

On September 5, 1966 he started his teaching career in St. Felim’s College, Ballinamore Co. Leitrim where for the following 30 years he taught religion, mathematics, science and physics. For the last 24 of those years he was also school principal.

Leitrim

In 1996, Fr. Keogan was appointed Parish Priest in Kinlough, County Leitrim.

Since then he has ministered to the people of the four church areas in the parish namely, Ballintrillick, Glenade, Kinlough and Tullaghan.

He considers it a wonderful privilege to have shared with the people of the parish all the joyful and happy times in their lives such as baptisms, confirmations, marriages and jubilees.

At his Farewell Mass of

thanksgiving on Saturday, August 24, he said: “There is no time you come so heart to heart with people as at times of sickness and bereavement.

“To have been able to offer some comfort and consolation, however inadequate, has been very fulfilling.”

During his years in Kinlough Fr. Keogan was very involved with the schools in the parish.

This work and his involvement with the teachers and pupils was very special to him and something he enjoyed very much.

He acted as Chairperson of the Boards of Management, and during his time in the parish saw the enrolment rise to 300 pupils.

For many years he acted as Chairperson of the Board of Management of St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton where his work was greatly appreciated.

His interests extended to the local organisations and he was actively involved with the Community Council, Development Association, Tidy Towns and the Melvin Gaels GAA Club.

Speaking at the Farewell Function in Kinlough Community Centre organised by the Parish Committee Fr. Keogan said he was greatful for the support of his family which he enjoyed over the years, for the 30 wonderful years he spent in Ballinamore and for the generosity, kindness and friendship of the people over

the past 23 years as Parish Priest in Kinlough.

He now retires with the good wishes of all for health and happiness.