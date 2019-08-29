Golden anniversary celebrations for a very special Donegal couple

Cllr Tom Conaghan and his wife Celine recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The well-known Donegal town couple were joined by their extended family and friends for the celebrations.

They also took time to enjoy a trip down memory lane, visiting Dublin and staying in the Dergvale Hotel where they spent their honeymoon.

Like every couple, Tom and Celine have seen many ups and downs throughout the last 50 years but they have held strong and weathered the storms.

Looking back, they believe they have much to be grateful for, not least their wonderful children and grandchildren.

Both are active members of the community and with the summer drawing to a close, Tom will be focusing his attention on council duties, particularly in the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

Tom and Celine would like to thank everyone who wished them well in person, by card and through social media.

The team at the Donegal Democrat wish Tom and Celine many more years of love and happiness together.