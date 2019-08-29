Rosses man gets Trump card on birthday and gets presidential recognition from home and abroad

It was an exceptional day when John McGlynn, the last surviving member of the Dungloe County Championship winning side of 1940, celebrated his 100th birthday in the States surrounded by family and friends.

One hundred and twenty guests were invited to be in attendance at the event, alongside the Tuberkeen man and his wife Bridie, at their welcoming family home in the township of Brick in New Jersey.

A Dungloe jersey was presented to John by his nephew, Oliver Ward, on behalf of Dungloe GAA Club.

A message from club Chairman, Jimmy Sharkey, was read to a delighted John, which said: “On behalf of Dungloe GAA Club and the entire community, I want to take this opportunity to wish you a very happy 100th birthday.

“We at the club will never forget the honour and the accolade you brought to this club as a player in 1940.”

Facetime

Dungloe-based politician and a friend of the family, Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher was unable to attend the event, due to other duties, but he made sure he marked the occasion for his fellow Rosses man.

A framed message from Deputy Gallagher and his wife was sent to the family.

It read: “Happy 100th birthday John, have a great celebration with family and friends. Sorry, we are unable to be with you on your big day. Pat and Ann.”

As it transpired, Pat and John spoke at length the following day on facetime on Facebook and the framed message hangs with pride in the McGlynn home in New Jersey.

Uachtarán sends his respects

Uachtarán na hÉireann, Michael D. Higgins sent a message to John wishing him the very best on his milestone birthday.

The correspondence read: “Wishing you a happy 100th birthday as you reminisce and celebrate a life great in years and no doubt rich in accomplishments.

“Born as you were in the second decade of the twentieth century, you have lived through remarkable times in the history of Ireland and the world.

“You have witnessed remarkable changes in lifestyle and technology development, unimaginable at the time of your birth in 1919.”

President Trump

Other notable messages received came from the US President, Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

The White House message reads as follows: “Happy 100th birthday. Congratulations on this wonderful occasion. We wish you and your loved ones a beautiful glorious day. We hope your heart is filled with joy knowing you have experienced this country’s greatest blessings. Your American century is a proud part of our nation’s remarkable story. We are inspired by your continued strength and spirit as we join your family and friends in celebrating this tremendous milestone.”

A further United States Senate letter, reads: “Please accept my warmest wishes as you gather to celebrate your 100th birthday.

“Since immigrating to the US in 1951 from Dungloe, Co Donegal, Ireland you have served as a pillar of the Irish American Community in your longtime residence of Bayonne, New Jersey.

“You served as President of the Donegal Association, a past President of its Grand American League and a prominent member of the Ireland 32 club.

“Your other achievements include being named Irishman of the Year in 1986 and in 2014 you were inducted into the Hall of Fame for achievements in Gaelic Football. I wish you and your wife Bridie health and happiness and we recognise your living legacy for the Irish American Community.”

Messages were also received from Senator Robert Menendez expressing special Senate recognition.

Congress member, Andy Kim also congratulated John on his very special birthday.

The Mayor of the township of Brick, John G. Ducey, where the McGlynns reside congratulated Mr McGlynn as did the President of New Jersey, Stephen M, Sweeney.

The speaker of the General Assembly, Craig J. Coughlin also added his voice to the chorus of congratulatory sentiments for the very special Tuberkeen man who earned rightful recognition.

Last survivor of all-conquering Dungloe '40 team

One of John McGlynn's favourite memories is the day that Dungloe played a Ballyshannon side and beat them 3-8 to 1-3 to take Donegal's top title, 79 years ago.

John McGlynn was a prominent player on that team and he remembers the other key players as, C Campbell, J McGlynn, M McGonigle, P McPaul, J Breslin, J McGarvey, D McGarvey, S Gallagher, H McGarvey, P Sweeney, J O'Brien, J Mulhern, W Sweeney, E Woods and N Sweeney.

John recalls the game being very different back then compared to today.

He remembers the lack of proper playing and changing facilities and so much of the work done - especially managing teams - was on a voluntary basis. The Tuberkeen-man's brother Pa Waldrip was also very active within the GAA back then.

John has many fond memories of playing Gaelic in the early days.

Early days

On one occasion, the Dungloe team was late for a game against St Eunans in Letterkenny.

The players had to disembark from their cars, on the side of a country road and get togged out, much to their amusement.

John loved playing GAA with Dungloe and it was a big part of his life.

He was part of a strong Dungloe side that enjoyed much success at club level at various age-groups.

John remembers how by 1948, the Dungloe side was particularly strong, made up of excellent players.

He felt the team could have really progressed but disappointingly, that just didn't happen - the team failing to fulfil great potential.

The Dungloe team reflected the difficult times that were being experienced by the people of Donegal at the time.

Work was scarce and many of the team had to leave to seek employment in England.

Whilst in England many of the players joined teams across different parts of England. They were a welcome addition to their new clubs, both on and off the field.

The Rosses men were regarded with respect, they worked hard both on and off the pitch.

Many of them missed home and they would often write to their families and attended dances where other Irish and Donegal people would be in attendance.

The moment they savoured the most, at that time, was boarding the boat to come back to their home in the Rosses.

The men always returned home to take to the field for Dungloe when the opportunity arose.

Whilst John was focused on playing Gaelic football, his sister Hannah was proving a formidable force on the Dungloe camogie team.

Hall of fame

In 2014, John was inducted into the Dungloe GAA Hall of Fame at a well-attended function in the Bayview in Dungloe.

Many former and current GAA stars were in attendance at the function, among them Declan Bonner, the Donegal Senior team manager and both Eamon McGee and Neil McGee from Gaoth Dobhair.

Memories of love, life, emigration in a very different time

Born in Scotland on July 31, 1919, John McGlynn came to live in Dungloe in 1923 at the tender age of four.

Times were very different then and money and employment were scarce across the region.

Many people from west Donegal had to leave to find work in England, Scotland, the United States of America, and in many cases, further afield.

John acquired his first job as a part-time postman delivering letters and parcels to local homes.

At that time, the mode of travel for the postman was by bike.

John was athletic and he enjoyed the sporting element of his employment.

The Tuberkeen man cycled from Brockagh to Croveigh which encompasses a fifeen-mile round trip.

He made good friends during his journeys and was mannerly and friendly to those whom he met.

Turf-cutting and fishing were the two main modes of employment in west Donegal at the turn of the twentieth century.

Many men fished the seas during the season and, on many occasions, the fish that was caught was cooked and enjoyed at dinner time by families in homes across west Donegal.

Turf-cutting ensured that the hearth would heat the home during cold winters, as well as cook food and dry clothes that hung over the wide-mouthed fireplace.

In 1940, John emigrated to London with many of his team-mates from the Dungloe GAA club. It was an unwelcome decision but a necessary move for many young men and women of that time.

For John emigration did reap great benefits and in 1951 he met the love of his life, Bridie, a trainee nurse, in the bustling capital city of England.

Moved

John's sisters Hannah Boland and Mae O'Donnell moved to the US and their move inspired John to join them and seek his fortune there.

Shortly after, he was delighted to be joined by Bridie and the two were reunited after a short period apart.

They married and settled in Bayonne, New Jersey in 1952 and became the proud parents of seven wonderful and loving children.

The family moved a lot during their earlydays in the US and they still find it ironic that every house they ever lived in was house number 7 on the street - without a doubt the number has certainly proved very lucky for the McGlynn family.

John and Bride now enjoy a peaceful life in the US.

John has been an integral and valued part of his community over the years.

These days, John remains very active and he and Bridie are very much enjoying their golden years. They spend time in their expansive garden and enjoy the company of their friends and growing family.