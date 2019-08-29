Dungloe student is top of her field as she moves abroad to study animal science

A Dungloe student could find that the faraway hills really are greener as she leaves her Donegal home to further her studies in the Netherlands.

Aisling Diver, 19, is one of only two Irish students who will study 'Animal Science' at the Wageningen University this year.

A former student of the Rosses Community School, she travelled to the Netherlands on Wednesday night to begin her studies this coming Monday.

Passion

The daughter of Sinead and Eugene Diver, she is the oldest of four siblings, and is looking forward to studying a subject which she has an ardent interest in. She will be joined on her course by a student from Kildare.

To get accepted at the top-class university, Aisling had to pick biology as one of her subjects before her Leaving Cert. Determined to get her place in the Netherlands university, Aisling undertook the subject and achieved the grade she required.

'I was out in my oilskins, in the rain with muck in my hair and I discovered I loved it'

Aisling realised her love for the great outdoors and agriculture during her transition year. She always had a great love for animals but after having spent a tenure in Ballybofey working with an AI technician and working on cattle scans, she realised that this was the career that she wanted to follow.

“I was out in my oilskins, in the rain with muck in my hair and I discovered I loved it,” Aisling said.

The Dungloe student also got accepted to study in a Dublin-based university but her heart is set on the Netherlands course.

The course will last three years but students in the university will have longer term times and shorter summer holidays.

Ambitious and driven in her field of work, Aisling hopes to undertake a Masters when her undergraduate studies are culminated.