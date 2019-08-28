Two fifteen-year-old males suspected of theft from a Letterkenny premises

Gardai at Letterkenny are investigating a burglary which occurred at a business premises at Pearse Road, Letterkenny on Saturday, August 24.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am. An office reserved for staff only was entered and a quantity of cash was taken from a handbag.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that two young men are suspected of being involved in the matter: "Two young males entered the premises at approximately 9.30am and entered an office reserved for staff and took a substantial amount of cash from a handbag belonging to one of the staff members."

Gda Walsh said that the first suspected male is between fourteen and fifteen years of age, of medium build with short brown hair, wearing an 11 Degrees navy-hooded jacket with grey tracksuit bottoms.

He described the second suspected male is around fifteen-years-old with sandy hair, wearing a navy-hooded jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information to Gardai at Letterkenny 074 9167100 or confidential line on 1800 666 111.