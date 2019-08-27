The Donegal Rose is a true inspiration in the kingdom

The Donegal has proven to be an excellent ambassador for our county during her appearance on RTÉ at the Dome in Tralee this evening.

Compliments have been flooding in on social media for Chloe Kennedy since her appearance.

She was described as beautiful and inspirational by many who tweeted about her.

The 20-year-old psychology student was delighted to receive a video message from Majella O’Donnell wishing her well.

Chloe spoke to host Daithí Ó Sé about her cancer diagnosis and about the impact it had on her family. She told Daithí that the impact the diagnosis had on her others was her concern whilst she found a strength within herself that she didn’t realize she had.

She brought a smile to everyone’s face when she said that she enjoyed a sesh, once or twice.