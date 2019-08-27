Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Jacqueline Gavigan, Dorset, England

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Gavigan, Dorset, England. Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán, son John, daughters Ellen, Jackie, Sarah and extended family.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28, in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family fiowers only please.

Michael (Mick) Anderson, formerly of Carrick, Castlefinn

The death has taken place in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia, of Michael (Mick) Anderson, formerly of Carrick, Castlefinn.

He was the brother of Patsy, Charlie, Gerard and Peggy Duffy.

Mass will be offered on Thursday at 7.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn. All are welcome.

Burial of Ashes at a later date.

John Anderson Wallace, 2 Glenbree, Gleneely

The death has taken place of John Anderson Wallace, 2 Glenbree, Gleneely.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased. Family and friends welcome on Thursday between 2 and 8pm.

Enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director on 087 249 8407.

James McClintock, Bready, Carrigans

The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of James McClintock, Bready, Carrigans.

Funeral Service at his residence on Thursday at 1.30pm afterwards for burial in the family plot at Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Finn View Ward, Patients Comfort Fund and Ballytrim Respite Centre, Raphoe, c/o any family member.

William Mulhall, Carrowhugh, Greencastle

The sudden death has taken place of William Mulhall, Carrowhugh, Greencastle.

Removal from Eternal Light Chaple of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, took place this evening, going to his home.

Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Shrove Oratory, c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Betty Synan, nee Kelly, Foxhall, Newmills, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Betty Synan, nee Kelly, Foxhall, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 11am on Tuesday.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, on Thursday, August 29, with interment afterwards in Kilpheak Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kidney Dialysis Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

Liam Gill, St. Peter’s Park, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Liam Gill, St. Peter’s Park, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, August 28 at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff. Tel: 087 2498407

Pete Gillespie, Pete's Bar, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Pete Gillespie, Pete's Bar, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains reposed at the Gweedore Funeral Home on Monday evening.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm evening Mass on Tuesday. Funeral Mass will take place at 12pm Wednesday followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital, of Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing at his brother Leslie Greene’s residence at Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing from 3pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Family time only on Wednesday morning.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm going to Drumcliffe Church for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

