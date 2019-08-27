Garda appeal for witnesses following 'serious assault' in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a 'serious assault' which took place in the lower Port Road, Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning at 3.15am.

A young man received a serious injury to his eye. He was knocked unconscious.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that a possible suspect has been identified: "At the time of the assault, he was seen walking away with blood on his nose, possibly wearing a blue shirt."

The investigation is ongoing. CCTV is being examined.

Sergeant Walsh said that should the suspect come forward - he will be treated with the utmost dignity and respect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or you can also contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.