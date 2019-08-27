Gardaí issue an appeal following serious road collision in Donegal

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for witnesses following a collision which took place in west Donegal on Friday night.

The incident occurred at 11.45pm.

A red Jaguar driving from Meenamara towards Loughanure was involved in the incident. Five young males were passengers in the car, at the time of the incident.

All passengers were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) for treatment following the incident.

Anyone who has any information about the incident, or witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage in relation to the incident, is asked to contact Milford Garda Station at 074 91 53060.

You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.