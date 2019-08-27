Fears mount in relation to garda radical reform plan

Leading public representatives in Donegal have voiced their concerns over the impact that the proposed radical reform of An Garda Síochána will have on Donegal.

The proposed plans would see a reduction in the number of garda divisions from 28 at present to 19. Implementation of the plan is to begin immediately but is expected to take up to three years to reach completion.

The Donegal garda division is to be amalgamated into a new division with Sligo and Leitrim and the northern Garda Region is being amalgamated into a larger North/West division.

Deputy Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher believes Donegal should be a standalone division and fears that the move comes as a result of the government trying to save money.

“Amalgamations more often than not lead to a decrease in service levels, less availability of the service in question and the further removal from rural communities of services which in urbans areas are taken for granted,” he said.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) spokesperson, Brendan O'Connor said that Donegal, like Kerry, should remain autonomous: “The question that has to be asked is why a division with similar geography but less unique circumstances, such as Kerry, retained its status and autonomy during this process? Yet, Donegal is being merged,” he said.

The chairperson of Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle said he would like to know what criteria was used in relation to this plan.

JPC Chairperson said Donegal is unique and should be viewed differently

He said he cannot understand why Donegal was amalgamated with other neighbouring counties: “What I would like to know is what criteria was used to draw up these plans and mergers?”

He alluded to the fact that Kerry had retained its autonomy and said the same should be true for Donegal.

He said he feels that gardaí policing from the central unit in Donegal will have too far a distance to travel to areas like Malin Head, should an incident arise.

“We are sitting here, one hundred gardaí less than we had fifteen years ago. We have been fighting to get the numbers up again. We have had an increase in cross-border crime and we are living on the doorstep of a city with a population of 120,000 people. The commissioner says that he is going to free up 1,200 gardaí. Are we going to get 20 between Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal?”

Cllr McMonagle said Brexit will also influence matters as the relationship between An Garda Síochána and the PSNI working together will see changes as a result.

“They won't be able to be as compatible with one another as they are now.

“And, if there is a hard border where will we find the gardaí to resource it?

Monaghan-based, Supt Noel Cunningham said that more consultation is needed on the issue.