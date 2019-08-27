No referee in Gaoth Dobhair: 'It was an accident waiting to happen' - ref administrator

The failure of the Gaoth Dobhair and Sean MacCumhaills All-County League game to go ahead on Sunday because there was no referee was ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

That was the verdict of the official responsible for the appointing of referees, Donegal Referees’ Administrator Michelle Bennett.

Ms Bennett feels there is far too much chopping and changing of fixtures by clubs and it is something that needs to be addressed.

“It was my mistake on this occasion and my apologies to the clubs, the players and their supporters but there is simply too much chopping and changing of fixtures by clubs,” said the referees’ administrator, who acknowledged that was not the case of Gaoth Dobhair and MacCumhaills.

“It is impossible to keep up with it. Times of games being changed on Sundays and games being changed from Sunday to Saturday evenings and it has got particularly bad in the last four weeks or so.

“There were 20 changes to this weekend’s fixture schedule from the one I received at the start of the week.

“I spent Friday night moving referees around to match the Saturday evening fixtures.

“When I woke this morning I thought I had everything covered and then this happens. But it simply was an accident waiting to happen and it is something that cannot be tolerated going forward.”

Seamus McGonagle was the referee down for the game in Gaoth Dobhair but the referees’ administrator told him during the week that she was moving him to the game in Dunfanaghy.

Enda McFeely was the referee in the system for the game in Dunfanaghy and he received his notification for the St Michaels versus Glenswilly game in Dunfanaghy.

This led to two officials turning up in Dunfanaghy, Seamus McGonagle and Enda McFeely with Seamus McGonagle taking charge of the game.

Unfortunately, it was too late by the time Enda McFeely was diverted to Magheragallon MacCumhaills team bus had gone home. Enda McFeely arrived in Magheragallon at 4.20 pm, an hour and 20 minutes after the appointed throw-in time of 3 pm.

MacCumhaills had waited until 4 pm but due to a number of players working on Sunday and a number heading back to Dublin they were under time pressure.

“We were informed at 3.40 the referee was on his way and would be here in 15 minutes. We waited to 4 pm but we could not wait any longer,” said MacCumhaills club chairman Terry O’Reilly.

“We had two lads that had to go to work and we had another five lads that were heading back to Dublin, so we could not afford to wait any longer. If we had stayed and played the game it would have been 6.30 before we would be leaving Gaoth Dobhair.”

The game was a last chance for MacCumhaills to stave off relegation. But as it transpired, with the way the other results went, MacCumhaills have been relegated without a ball being kicked.