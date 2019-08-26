Creative Coast Donegal Action plan to be unveiled

Following a comprehensive review and consultation, an updated strategy for the creative industries in Donegal will be unveiled by the Local Enterprise Office in early September, as work continues to help build stronger and more sustainable creative businesses in the county.



All those with a vested interest in creative entrepreneurship are invited to come along to network and be inspired, with interactive workshops, guest speakers and local case studies as part of the agenda for the evening.



Details of the Creative Coast Donegal Action Plan 2019- 2022 will be released in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, on Thursday September 5th and Head of Enterprise, Michael Tunney, says he believes the new strategy can enhance the successful platform built for the creative sector in Donegal over the past few years.



“The Strategic Action Plan for Creative Entrepreneurship in Donegal published in 2015 recognised that Creative Industries can play a hugely important role in the economy of the county. Under that plan, a number of key steps have already been made to build strong foundations that provide a framework for collaborative actions to support creative entrepreneurship in Donegal,” he said.



“Already 184 creative businesses have engaged in the initiative. These businesses contribute approximately €9million per annum to the local economy. This emphases the role, contribution and potential of the sector to Donegal” he added.

Mr Tunney explained that the ultimate aim is to enable the development of a larger cohort of sustainable businesses in the sector.

He added that updated plan sets out an ambitious vision for the sector in Donegal over the next three years, which will build on the progress to date, reflect the changing business environment within which the creative industries operate, and provide a rationale for continued support of the creative sector in Donegal.



“There is now a need to build upon the early successes of the Creative Coast Donegal with a new, clearly developed strategic approach, set against a coherent vision, with clear and measurable action points that directly address the business challenges and development objectives of the sector,” he said.

Ultimately, he added, the vision for the sector in Donegal is to build a strong creative and digital economy in Donegal with businesses that are robust, confident, financially viable and collaboration-friendly, all impacting positively on the local economy in terms of job creation, as well as being pro-active and competitive on an international stage.



“The plan outlines a number of aims, objectives and action points as well as outlining aspirations for longer-term development and the focus of the Local Enterprise Office and other stakeholders will be to continue to work with the sector to develop viable businesses as they maximise new opportunities within and outside the county,” the Head of Enterprise said.



The launch event in the Regional Cultural Centre will start at 6pm with refreshments served. Anyone with working in or with an interest all strands of creative activity and arts in Donegal, ranging from textiles, crafts, sculpture, right through to Illustration, photography, publishing, broadcast, graphic design, animation and motion graphics are invited to attend. This event is free but with limited places available, attendees are asked to ensure their place by booking in advance on the Local Enterprise Office website – www.localenterprise.ie/donegal



Local Enterprise Office Donegal is supported through co-funding from the Irish Government and the European Regional Development Fund 2014 – 2020. To contact the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/donegal or phone 0749160735.