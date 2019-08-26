Major traffic delays in Letterkenny with long tail-backs this evening

There are a major traffic delays this evening in and around Letterkenny.

There are traffic tail-backs in a number of areas of the town. It's a bank holiday in Northern Ireland and with weekend visitors returning home to the North this evening, that has resulted in an increase in traffic.

At 5pm, traffic was almost at a stand-still on the Business Park Road as motorists made their way down towards the Kiltoy Roundabout. There, the situation was extremely busy with traffic also backed up at Kiltoy up towards the main Ramelton Road.

There were delays too at the roundabout at Port Bridge while traffic was also slow coming into town at Mountain Top.

At the other end of town, roadworks at the Oldtown Roundabout has been resulting in delays for traffic with tailbacks at Ballymacool, Oldtown and on Lower Main Street.