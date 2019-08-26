A centenarian who is at the heart of matters in Glenties

Margaret Rodgers is a wonderful lady who recently celebrated her 100th birthday in Glenties.

Over the years, Margaret has been at the centre of events in her hometown of Glenties.

The Leas Cheann Comhairleach, Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher ensured that he was on hand to wish the Glenties lady a happy birthday in recently. The Dungloe-based deputy knows Margaret personally and enjoys her company. He described Ms Rodgers as "a great lady." Mr Gallagher called to the home of Ms Rodgers when she celebrated her 99th birthday, last year.

Earlier this year, the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, called to her main street home to enjoy some time with Ms Rodgers.

Margaret was also present when Glenties native, Fr Anthony Briody came home at the time of his ordination.