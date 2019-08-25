Draw at The Bridge enough to see St Michaels and Glenswilly stay in Division One

St. Michaels and Glenswilly played out an entertaining draw at the Bridge in front of a large crowd on Sunday last, a result that ensures both teams retain their Division 1 survival for one more season.

St. Michaels 1-14

Glenswiily 1-14

It was St. Michaels held the advantage at the break leading on a scoreline of 1-7 to 0-7. The goal by Andrew Kelly making the difference with Daniel McLaughlin also among the points.

The Glen men’s scores came from Michael Murphy and Caoimhinn Marley.

St Michaels increased their lead to five with points from Andrew Kelly and Edward O’Reilly but Glenswilly hit back with a goal of their own from Caoimhinn Marley and further points from Murphy before two from Joe Gibbons and Marley levelled the game late on.

Glenswilly then went in front with a free from Michael Murphy, but Andrew Kelly struck a late free to level the game and ensure both teams' survival with a game to spare.

ST MICHAELS: Mark Anthony McGinley, Stephen Black, Liam Paul Ferry, Michael Rock Gallagher, Kieran McGinley, Ruairi Friel, Chris McElhinney, Oisin Langan, Martin McElhinney, Colin McFadden, Daniel McLaughlin 0-3, Christy Toye 0-2, Edward O’Reilly 0-3, Andrew Kelly, 1-6, Subs Odhrán McFadden, Liam Kelly and Hugh O’Donnell.

GLENSWILLY: Gerard McGrenera, Ruairi Crawford, Eamon Ward, Mark McAteer, Sean Wogan, Ryan Diver, Kaolan Kelly, Caoimhinn Marley 1-6, Leon Kelly, Ciaran Bonner 0-1, Brian Farrelly, Joe Gibbons 0-1, Darren McGinley, Michael Murphy 0-6 and Shane McDevitt. Subs: Donnacha Gallagher for McDevitt and Shane McDaid for Wogan.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)