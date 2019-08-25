DCC believe that money spent on defaced signs would be better spent on road maintenance

Donegal County Council (DCC) has said that the signs in the west Donegal Gaeltacht which were defaced in recent weeks, appears to be fully compliant with the Traffic Signs Manual and Irish Language requirements, and say that the money that will have to be spent repairing the signs would be better spent on road maintenance needs.

In recent weeks, a number of signs in west Donegal have had the English language translation of the Irish placenames sprayed across them.

It is uncertain, as yet, how much it will cost to repair the damage.

In a statement Donegal County Council said: "Donegal County Council is aware of the defacement recently of a number of road signs in the west Donegal Gaeltacht. Requirements governing the layout and content of road signs, including Irish language requirements, are set out in the Traffic Signs Manual from the Department of Transport. This also takes account of the requirements of the Official Languages Act. The full extent of the defacement of road signs has not been established yet however it appears that the signs that were vandalised were fully compliant with the Traffic Signs Manual and Irish language requirements.

"Donegal County Council is disappointed at the vandalism of the road signs. Money that will have to be spent repairing the damaged signs would be better spent on other road maintenance needs."