Our Donegal Rose will appear from the dome on RTÉ this Tuesday

Massive crowds have turned up in kingdom to enjoy all that the Rose of Tralee festival has to offer.

The Killian Band from Frosses had the honour of leading up the parade during the festivities and their performance was very much appreciated by all in attendance.

The festival takes place from Friday, August 23 until Tuesday, August 27.

The RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival selection night one takes place at the Dome in Tralee on Monday, August 26.

Then, on Night Two, the crowning of the winner out of a total of 32 Roses will take place at the end of the second televised event on Tuesday, August 27.

The Donegal Rose, Chloe Kennedy will be taking to the stage on Tuesday.

Both shows start at 8pm and are usually shown on RTÉ One.