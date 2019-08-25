Donegal deputy urges people to avoid loan sharks as cost of going back to school increases

Deputy Thomas Pringle has urged families who are struggling with the cost of sending their children back to school to get loans from legitimate services and to avoid unregulated money lenders and loan sharks.

According to a recent survey, the average back to school outlay will be €1,585 per child, up from €1,209 in 2016, which is a 2% rise.

Interest rates

Parents who get money from loan sharks often pay a high interest rate which makes it difficult for them to make the repayments. It is often the case that the repayment of the loan continues until December when they are then faced

with the cost of Christmas.

“In some cases, people think that they have no choice. The credit union is a cheaper and more reliable choice.If people go to loan sharks they will be paying a massive interest on loans,” Mr Pringle said.

The south Donegal public represenative said he is aware that the cost of sending children back to school is increasing on an annual basis.

Credit Union

Those at the Donegal Town Credit Union are very aware of the costs associated with going back to school or college and recently introduced a new loan product to cater for both primary and secondary school expenses. The Credit Union

manager, Liam Kelly, said: “We are a community-based operation and want to assist all members of the community with whatever financial assistance they need to get their children educated.”

He added that they believe that making education affordable for all the community is what defines a good community.

“We strongly believe that making education affordable and available to all members of the community is what makes for good community. We look at loans, either 'Back to School' or 'College' as investments - we are investing in our youth and this will ultimately benefit the community in that some of these college students come back to their home base and start new businesses and better environments.”

At present the Credit Union in Donegal town is offering competitive loan terms and will confidentially work with each family to

assist them in their financial efforts to get their children back to school and college.

Further details can be obtained on their website.