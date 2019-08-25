Donegal passengers on a Bus Éireann service had to disembark in County Tyrone

Passengers from Donegal who took the Letterkenny Bus Éireann service to Dublin on Friday had to disembark after the bus broke down during the journey.

The service experienced a breakdown near Sion Mills in County Tyrone.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The 11.20 Route 32 (Letterkenny– Dublin) service experienced a breakdown near Sion Mills, County Tyrone. The driver followed all safety procedures.

"A replacement bus was dispatched and passengers continued their journey to Dublin with a short delay. Bus Éireann would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers using the service."