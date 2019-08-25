NEWS
It will be a dull start to the day in Donegal but sunny spells will follow
Some mist will form this evening
It will be mainly dry today, apart from a few spots of rain or drizzle. It will be rather warm.
There will be some cloud at first but it will brighten up with good sunny spells developing during the afternoon and evening.
Top temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, coolest along west coasts in light variable or westerly breezes.
Winds will be light variable or southwesterly with some mist patches forming.
Lowest temperatures will be 10 to 13 degrees.
