Memories of Spanish galleons and more explored on Killybegs walk

For National Heritage Week the Killybegs History & Heritage Committee explored the rich medieval history of Killybegs. Autumn 1588 saw the arrival of the great galleas La Girona and other ships of King Philipe II’s ill-fated Armada expedition.

La Girona was a great three masted sailing rig with a complement of 220 oarsmen and a complete crew of 580.

After battling both the English and the Atlantic storms she sought the safe harbour of Killybegs. Repairs were carried out at Smooth Point in what is today the site of St Catherine’s Archaeological Complex.

During their six-week stay in Killybegs local chieftain Mc Sweeney looked after the war weary and hungry men in return for wine and some of the Armada treasure.

La Girona set sail on October 26, 1588 under the captaincy of Don Alonso de Levia.

There were over 1300 men on board and hundreds more were left in Killybegs to make their way home via friendly allies in Scotland.

La Girona sank two nights later at Lacada Point beside the Giants Causeway with the loss of all but a few survivors.

Two recent monuments in Killybegs commemorate these tumultuous events.

A stone plaque is located in the Archaeological Complex by St Catherine’s Well carpark and the other is a bronze plaque located by the Commemorative Garden to those lost at sea in and from the port of Killybegs.

It is thought that up to 50 bronze cannon from La Girona were also jettisoned into Killybegs harbour to lighten the ballast of the ship.

Some say these and Mc Sweeney’s share of the Armada treasure are yet to be discovered in and around the harbour.