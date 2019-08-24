Award winners at A Taste of Donegal announced

At the annual “A Taste of Donegal Food Festival,” one of the most important culinary event is the “Passion to Inspire” competition where three very esteemed judges visit the nominated chefs in their own restaurants.

The overall winner of Passion to Inspire was Daniel Mullarkey of the Tara Hotel in Killybegs (see results at the end of this article).

This year’s judges comprised Peter Griffiths OBE, Anthony Armstrong and Bob McDonald who have spent the last three days visiting restaurants from Blacklion to Ardara and everywhere in between in search of the culinary X Factor.

Anthony Armstrong said: “After last year it would have been hard to imagine that there could have been any major improvement the standard had been so high. However once again the chefs of the North West have surpassed themselves. We could see major innovation everywhere we visited.

“There really is a passion out there and we are finding that chefs today are being creative, they are adding their own twist to classic cuisine and using local produce in their creations.

“It augurs well for the whole culinary experience and tourism in Donegal.

In a new competition to honour Gerard Molloy the American Judge (with Donegal roots) who sadly passed away very unexpectedly in January 2019, his family wanted a trophy to be presented to The Best Newcomer in honour of Gerard. this was won by Farhad Murshed of Chandpur Restaurant.

RESULTS

The overall winner of Passion to Inspire:

Daniel Mullarkey of the Tara Hotel in Killybegs;

The Gerard. M. Molloy Perpetual Award:

Farhad Murshed of Chandpur Restaurant in Donegal Town;

2nd in Passion to Inspire:

Daniel Lambert of McNean House in Blacklion;

3rd Passion to Inspire:

Shah Sultan of Chandpur Restaurant in Donegal Town;

4th Passion to Inspire:

Attila Czbilla of La Bella Donna in Donegal Town.