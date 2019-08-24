Donegal rowers strike silver in Cork

Donegal Bay Rowing and Gym Club have already made a big impact in the home of Irish Rowing at Whitegate in Cork with the senior mixed team having taken silver this morning and both the junior men and ladies through to the finals later today

The Irish Coastal Rowing Championships 2019 are taking place this weekend at the Kinetica National Rowing Centre in Cork, the home of Rowing in Ireland. This year’s event is being hosted by Whitegate Rowing Club, one of Ireland’s leading coastal rowing clubs based in Whitegate in Cork Harbour.

The event sees more than 330 crews throughout Ireland of Ireland both North and South travel to Cork to take part in this spectacular event. Coastal Rowing is one of the few sports that can offer categories with rowers competing from the age of 10 to 70 +.

This major event is being hosted by Loughros Rowing Club at Portnoo/Narin in 2020.