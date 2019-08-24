NEWS
Gardaí appealing for information following west Donegal collision last night
Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an overnight collision in west Donegal.
A single vehicle collision happened at Loughanure shortly after midnight.
Emergency services attended the scene. It's understood there were five people in the car and all were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are understood not to be life threatening.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dungloe Garda Station.
