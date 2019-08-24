Huge crowds at A Taste of Donegal

A Taste of Donegal once again proved that it still is one of the biggest social magnets in the county with over three and a half thousand people attending.

Throughout the afternoon Donegal Town was a hive of activity as guests arrived into the town for the weekend extravaganza of food which attracted visitors from every part of the country who are now making the event an annual pilgrimage.

The festival was officially opened by Chef Brian McDermott who has been with the festival since its inception eleven years ago and speakers included Cllr Nicholas Crossan, Pat the Cope Gallagher TD, Ernan McGettigan.

Pat the Cope Gallagher said: “This festival just continues to amaze me and just goes from strength to strength year after year. I look around and I see all the yellow vests - not protestors but volunteers giving their time for the overall good of the community. They are a credit to their town.”

With temperatures in the low 20s for most of the evening, visitors took the opportunity of dining al fresco enjoying some of Paddy’s great paella, some novel Persian cuisine and the very popular Indian cuisine from Chandpur

Guests also enjoyed a great range of drinks with Football Special proving that it is still as popular as ever while one guest remarked: “You must be making gin in every village in the county - the selection is amazing.”

The evening ended with a spectacular fireworks display over Donegal Bay.

This morning will see the opening of the Cherrymore Special Kids' Kitchen where young gourmands will be treated to a day of fun and a little bit of learning.

The weekend continues with many household names like Neven Maguire, Catherine Fulvio and Kevin Dundon to name but a few, all sharing their secrets at the cookery demonstration.

Throughout the town, there are many fringe events and entertainment opportunities.