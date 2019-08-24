Donegal County Council grant application for Sliabh Liag Distillery in Ardara

Sliabh Liag Distillery has been granted planning permission by Donegal County Council for the construction of a new distillery complex in Ardara.

In their plannning application Sliabh Liag Distillers, c/o Corner Stone Architecture, Front Street, Ardara sought planning permission to build a new whiskey and gin distillery building with visitor centre and associated offices, labs, bottling hall, bar tasting and shop areas together with staff facilities.

The development is located at Woodhill, Drumbaran, Ardara and, according to the council the application has been granted subject to 14 conditions.

On a post on their Facebook page Sliabh Liag Distillers say they are delighted with the news: "Moira and I, the Directors and the whole team are absolutely delighted that Donegal County Council have GRANTED permission for the distillery in Ardara today. It has been a super human effort by Gavin and Michael and the team at Corner Stone Architecture. Thank you to all the supporters near and far for getting us this far. Now to enjoy A Taste of Donegal Food Festival and the first outings for An Dúlamán, Irish Maritime Gin Santa Ana and Assaranca Vodka and then on to building! Exciting times ahead."