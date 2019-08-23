NEWS

Donegal Rose Chloe is part of a night of sparkling celebrations in the Dome in Tralee

Matt Britton

Reporter:

Matt Britton

Email:

matt.britton@donegaldemocrat.com

60th celebrations at The Dome in Tralee last night

The Rose of Tralee celebrated its 60th birthday last night (Friday) in a  style that the Kerry town has become very accustomed to.


A full black-tie affair, Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy looked sparkling.  Throughout the week she has been a truly great ambassador for her county.
Tralee resembled the carnival in Rio with Hot House Flowers rocking all on Denny Street and there was music around every corner.