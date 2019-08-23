Are you going to the Food Festival in Donegal Town this weekend - here are some parking options

The Donegal Town Food Festival 'A Taste of Donegal' has just opened this Friday afternoon with large numbers already in the marquees. The official opening is at 7pm tonight by celebrity chef and author Brian McDermott. The festival attracts large numbers of visitors and whilst there is plenty of car parking available it helps to know where they all are.

Below are some additional parking arrangements for the Festival and a map indicating their location along with the normal Town Car Parks.

If you are mobile they are all within a pleasant short walk to the Festival Site on the Pier.Please follow Directional Signs to Additional Car Parking Locations. Additional Car Parking available at the following locations:

The Glebe National School The Glebe Donegal Town.

Abbey Vocational School The Glebe Donegal Town.

Saint John Bosco Centre The Mullin’s Donegal Town

Donegal Livestock Mart (behind the Saint John Bosco Centre)Magee of Donegal New Row Donegal Town.

Four Masters GAA Pitch Revlin Mountcharles Road Donegal Town.

Public Services Offices Drumlonagher Donegal Town.

Public Car Parks Behind Main Street, Bank Walk, and any other designated Parking Areas available.

There is also street parking in almost all areas of the town: visit www.atasteofdonegal.com to view Town Parking Map.

Please cooperate with gardaí and stewards at all times to ensure that everyone gets to and from the marquees/venues on the quayside and make sure not to leave your car open while unattended for obvious reasons.