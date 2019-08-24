What's happening in the arts in Donegal in the days ahead

‘At The End Of The Day’ on Arranmore tonight and two further shows in Ballyshannon and Letterkenny



‘At the End of The Day’ is a sparkling new musical, written by well known Dunkineely musician and composer Leslie Long, which can be seen on Arranmore Island tonight, Saturday, August 24 and in Ballyshannon and Letterkenny in the coming weeks, see details at the end of this piece.

The new work is based on a love story from the late 1800s, between Teelin weaver Matthew Lyons and Nuala Green from Oileán Árainn Mhór. In this new version by Leslie’s Blue Wall Theatre Company, however, the story of the star-crossed lovers begins with the infamous Bruckless Bay Drownings. According to local folklore, the tragic events of the night of February 11, 1813 were caused by storms brewed up by witch, who earlier that day had been refused her regular offering of free fish by local fishermen. It is said that 200 herring boats capsized and up to 80 fishermen, mostly from the communities of Teelin, Kilcar and Malinbeg, were drowned in the event.

Many of the extended Lyons’ family were lost in the tragedy and years later, young Matthew still suffers from a terrible fear of the sea. Which presents the young couple with a dilemma – how can they get Nuala’s parents’ consent to marry, if Matthew cannot travel to the island?

Writer Leslie Long grew up less than a mile from the setting of the musical’s opening scene, Darney Pier. His previous work includes a popular and very successful stage musical adaptation of the much loved Séamus Ó Grianna novel, Caisleáin Óir.

Blue Wall Theatre’s performance of At the End of the Day, directed by Eddie Mulligan, is an event not to be missed.

When and Where:

Community Centre Arranmore, Saturday, August 24, 8pm

Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon, August 31, 8pm

An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, September 7, 8pm

An Grianán Youth Theatre

An Grianán Theatre are holding a free Taster workshop on Wed 28 August to recruit prospective members for their senior youth theatre. This is a great way to try out youth theatre and see if it’s for you. The workshop is open to young people ages 14 to 21.

They run weekly classes for children and young people ages 7 to 21. The senior classes are suitable for ages 14 to 21 and are held on Wednesday evenings during term time. They believe strongly in learning through creative play and the classes are made up of an inventive mix of drama games and acting exercises. You’ll be encouraged to improvise and creatively engage with the material provided by the tutors, sometimes from prepared scripts and sometimes from work devised entirely by the students.

Being a member of a youth theatre allows opportunities for both creative and personal development through acting, drama and other performance techniques. Students will learn more about their own voices and movements as well as observing others through play and theatre games. Drama can also help to build confidence and to develop communication and cooperation skills.

The Youth Theatre’s recent projects include Blackadder Goes Forth, 2017, The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, 2018, The Selkie, 2018, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (site specific performance at Glenveagh National Park), 2019. Plans for this year include working with a guest tutor from Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre for their upcoming production Bingo Wings. The taster workshop will be on Wed 28 Aug at 4.30pm and will be 90 minutes long. You can reserve a place by calling the box office on 074 912 0777, or leave a message on their facebook page.



Carnival of Colours

Derry’s popular end of summer free festival, Carnival of Colours, run by In Your Space Circus, will take place in Brooke Park this weekend on Saturday 31st August & Sunday 1st September. A mixture of street theatre and circus skills you’ll get to see professional international acts alongside local people showcasing their talents.

There will also be specialist workshops in circus, urban art and arts and crafts, local live music and face painting and balloon modelling! Run away with the fairies at the Fairy Festival Village and take a ‘wordy wander’ through the chattering trees in the park. They’ll be bringing International urban graffiti artists to paint the park and a smorgasbord of delicious bites at the food stalls.



Cash Returns

The Johnny Cash and June Carter Tribute Act make their Lifford debut at Lifford Corthouse with their new show marking the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash's legendary San Quentin album. Experience for yourself the authentic sound of 'A Boy Named Sue', 'Folsom Prison Blues', 'I Walk The Line', 'San Quentin' and a whole lot more. Doors 8pm, Music 9pm, Tickets €20 + €1 processing fee per transaction.