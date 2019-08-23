NEWS
Swimming ban lifted on Donegal beach
Water is excellent quality
Those who want to swim in Bundoran beaches can now do so after a restriction which was in place yesterday, Thursday, was lifted.
The recent inclement weather contributed to a reduction in bathing water quality at the beach in Bundoran which resulted in bathing restrictions.
Samples taken later on Thursday have confirmed that the bathing water has returned to its normal excellent quality and people can enjoy the beach and the seaside ahead of the reported good weather.
