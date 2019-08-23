Setanta up in arms over Donegal hurling county final venue 

Donegal senior hurling championship finalists Setanta are up in arms and have objected to the venue for this year’s Donegal senior final.

The final, between Setanta, Donegal’s sole hurling club and St Eunans has been fixed for Saturday week, September 31, in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, with a throw-in time of 4 pm.

It forms part of a double bill with the Junior Hurling Championship final meeting of Aodh Ruadh and Carndonagh.

“It is now a home game for St Eunan’s and we feel it is very unfair to fix the game for O’Donnell Park,” said Setanta manager Paul Campbell.

“The players are up in arms and feelings are running very high among the players and they feel it is very shoddy treatment and the boys who play on the county team and are in the squad feel the CCC are being very disrespectful to them.

“We were initially informed the final if it was against St Eunans it would be in MacCumhaill Park, but we only learned on Monday it was going ahead in O’Donnell Park.

“When we queried with the CCC we were informed MacCumhaill Park, was not available because of a ‘Family Fun Day’’ organised by the MacCumhaills club.

“We then lodged an objection with the CCC to playing the game in O’Donnell Park and we have also asked when and at what CCC meeting was the club granted permission to hold the ‘Family Fun Day’.”

Declan Martin, the secretary of the Donegal Competitions Control Committee (CCC), was not available to comment on the matter.

However, John McEniff, the Donegal PRO and a serving member of the CCC, said he was aware that Setanta were disappointed with the venue but he was not aware they had objected to playing the game in Letterkenny.

“MacCumhaill Park is not available because of a ‘Family Fun Day’ and they also have two club league games on Saturday evening so the games were fixed for O’Donnell Park,” said the PRO.

The Setanta club have been in discussion with the secretary of the CCC as late as last night (Thursday) and he is due to get back to the club on the matter today.

Setanta and St Eunans met in the final in 2017 and it was played in MacCumhaill Park.

In recent years O’Donnell Park,has become the venue for hurling finals.