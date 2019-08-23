Reprint of 1960-1964 Donegal Annuals

Like the Biblical mustard seed, the County Donegal Historical Society's first Annual in 1947 had a print-run of fewer than 300 copies; today it's up in 4 figures.

Because of the huge interest in the county's proud history and heritage, the CDHS reprinted the first 6 Annuals about 10 years ago under one cover (Vol 1). A few years later Vol. 2 appeared. Now comes the much awaited Vol 3, spanning the years 1960 to 1964.

Seán Boner, the Society's President, is high in his praise of all those who have ensured the success of the Society, from its first meeting in Lifford in 1946 until the present day, and the continuous publication of the Annuals since 1947, without fail. He adds that by 1964, the final year of Vol 3, the Society was solidly established, " and editors noted the increase of contributions in richness and diversity."

Perhaps a random dip into a few of the more than 40 articles in Vol 3 will serve to illustrate the range and variety of the county's history.

1960

Co. Donegal in 1739 by Dr. J G Simms, TCD

Old markets and fairs by P McGill, NT, Ardara

1961

Lifford Corporation book 1716 to 1783 by Brian Hutton, PRONI

Barnesmore in history by JCT MacDonagh

1962

Arranmore island - economic and social study by Clifford Hargreaves

Historical associations of Fahan by Harry P Swan

1963

(This Annual is dedicated to St. Colmcille)

St. Colmcille - the prince by Rev J. Ryan, UCD

Columban Donegal by Rev. P Ó'Gallachair, Clones

1964

The Rundale System in Tirhugh by James Anderson

Gleanings in Donegal History, Part 3, by Fr. T O Donnell, O.F.M. (Pts 1 and 2 are in the 1960 and 1962 Annuals)

Seán Beattie, the editor of the Donegal Annuals notes that "the subjects are diverse but the history of Co. Donegal is the common theme and the Annuals in Vol 3 cover a broad perspective of Donegal history."

Apart from the articles, there are also book reviews, snippets of information, lists of members and copious photos, drawings and maps.

The Columban Annual of 1963 is a most timely event. He was of noble birth at Gartan and spent his entire life in the missionary and political arenas. In 563 AD, and in his 40's, he left these shores, having founded many monasteries, and went on to become a major influence in the spread of Christianity across most of Britain. One of the 1963 articles says this about him. "In all Irish history, there is no figure greater than St. Colmcille."

The CDHS is most grateful to Mr Hugh Friel, retired Chief Executive of the Kerry Group who has funded the publication of all 3 Volumes. He was also Chairman of Failte Ireland at the time when the concept of the Wild Atlantic Way project came to fruition. Hugh is a Fanad native and as Seán Boner, our President, says, "Hugh has never lost interest in his native county or its needs." He will be the Guest of Honour at the launch in Rathmullan.

This will be at Rathmullan House on Thursday, August 29th, at 8pm and everyone is welcome.

The cover of Vol 3 is a photo of the Temple of Deen, near Culdaff.

Further details of the Society are at: donegalhistory.com.