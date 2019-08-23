Creating sand art on Donegal beach generates great interest

A spectacular piece of artwork was etched out on Tullan Strand on Saturday, August 17 as part of the Bundoran's Big Week by the Beach event organised by Discover Bundoran.

Bundoran artist John Deegan, assisted by local musician Patsy O'Kane, designed and created the sand art on Tullan Strand to coincide with the J. Streicher Open Surf Competition that took place that day.

John stated: “When I discovered that this community event had been arranged, I contacted Bundoran Tourism Officer, Shane Smyth, to volunteer my services. Ultimately, I wanted to create a large scale sand art design that would have a striking visual impact on Tullan Strand, taking into account the extensive network of sand dunes and the unique back drop it creates.”

John went on to explain how he planned the geometric design:

"I firstly imagined art that would work on the beach and I then created my design on paper. The process involved a precise but simple geometric pattern which was then transferred large scale to the sand. I also had to study the tide times to ensure that we had the scope to bring my design to life".

Measuring 100ft in diameter this geometric design was created using rope, two sticks and a couple of rakes and it took John and Patsy about 2 hours to perfect.

"Perhaps what makes such sand art so appealing is not only its fragility and beauty but that it is also literally a race against time and the elements," John commented. "We were hit with two squalls of such torrential rain during construction, I thought we were going to lose the image."

Patsy, who worked as a sound technician at many festivals in Ireland and Europe over the years, including Galway International Arts Festival for a decade, remarked on the philosophy behind sand art:

"I have always been fascinated by the temporal nature of music festivals. Another world is created which attracts thousands of people to a space, only to disappear again when the event ends and the equipment is taken away, leaving no trace that a festival ever happened. For me, sand art represents the same ephemeral magic. It was a battle against the tide and the elements to create this design on the sand and it will soon be washed away by the sea. A symbolism of the impermanence of life."