New Local Link bus shelters and routes for Inishowen

A meeting of Council Members, Bus Operators, Local Link and Council Engineering Staff was held in the Public Service Centre, Carndonagh on Wednesday 14th August where the installation of new bus shelters in Buncrana was discussed.

In future all public and private transport will only be stopping at these identified stops as and from the Monday 26th August 2019.

Local Link also launched a transport booklet of all Local Link services both Scheduled and Demand Responsive for the Inishowen area. These transport services are all now running and further information can be found on our FB locallink Donegal page or visit http://locallinkdonegal.ie/



Copies of the booklet are available in most public places.

MAIN IMAGE: Seated are Fiona O'Shea, Local Link, Martin McDermott, Cathaoirleach Inishowen Municipal District, Albert Doherty, Martin Farren, Charlie McConalogue, TD, Michael McCallion, M&M Buses, Jack Murray, James Greene, Foyle Coaches, John McLaughlin, Director of Roads and Transport, Edward McGonigle, McGonigle buses and Deirdre Doherty, Foyle Coaches. Photo Clive Wasson