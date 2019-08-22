Donegal dancer to take to the stage in the kingdom Rose week

Well known for his appearances with Riverdance and Titanic Dance as well as numerous tours of Europe and the far East, Gerard Byrne from Donegal town is all set to entertain the many visitors to the Kingdom during Rose Week.



Ger has been starring with Celtic Steps in Killarney for the Summer season and moves to the Brandon Hotel on Sunday for a five-night run in the home of the Roses.



Ger is also appearing in a special show on Friday night at the Killarney Race Course and said he is really looking forward to meeting the many Donegal people coming down to support Chloe Kennedy, the Donegal Rose over course at the weekend.



"It will be great to see friends from home - I'm looking forward to seeing the real shade of green and gold," he said.